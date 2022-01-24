ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing invests $450mn in flying taxi developer Wisk

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Boeing Co is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the US aerospace giant said on Monday.

California-based Wisk, owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk - the air vehicle firm launched by Google co-founder Larry Page - is one of dozens of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) makers but differs in focusing its energy on autonomous flight.

"Our view is that is the big strategic advantage of Wisk, going straight to a self-flying aircraft, building those principles in at every level of the design and development," Boeing's Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen told Reuters.

Boeing deliveries rose in 2021 but still lag Airbus

The decision to leapfrog a generation of piloted eVTOL aircraft being developed by independent startups and some aerospace groups entails a later entry to service than the target date of 2024 envisaged by most competitors.

Boeing declined to give a date for what it terms the sixth-generation Wisk passenger vehicle, but industry sources said the idea was to present it for certification in around 2028.

Boeing said it would be the first autonomous passenger-carrying vehicle to be certified in the United States.

Boeing Marc Allen

Comments

1000 characters

Boeing invests $450mn in flying taxi developer Wisk

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar resigns

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, falls 0.14%

Player of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi leads Pakistan's domination of ICC awards

Taliban, Western officials hold landmark talks on food crisis

India against Pakistan's improved relationship with Afghan Taliban: Sheikh Rashid

Bitcoin tumbles to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

Pakistan's Find My Doctor raises $5mn in pre-series A funding

SECP appoints Parker Russel AJS to 'conduct fraud investigation/forensic audit' of Hascol

Houthi forces threaten to 'expand operation' after UAE attack

Read more stories