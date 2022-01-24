Your threats will not scare us: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's threat does not scare them, adding that the time for his ouster is near.

In a presser on Monday, the PML-N spokesperson lashed out at the PM, asking how can he call Shehbaz Sharif a criminal when he is a person who is involved in sugar and flour theft.

She further said that the PML-N will oust him and he will find no one along his side as soon as he is removed from the position.

She was responding to the PM's earlier statements warning the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power.

On Sunday, during a live question and answer session that he held with the citizens of Pakistan via phone calls, the PM reiterated his resolve of not giving any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to those who have plundered the wealth of the country.

“I don’t consider him [Shehbaz Sharif] the opposition leader, but a criminal…I request the judiciary to listen to cases involving him [Sharif] as to how billions of rupees were recovered from the accounts of his peon,” he said.

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

“I’m warning you that if I’m forced out of the office, I would be more lethal…if I come out on the streets, you would not even find a place to hide your faces,” the prime minister warned the opposition.

“He cannot answer from where he received Rs16 billion and he cannot explain the telegraphic transfer (TT) scandal but is ready to deliver a 2-hour speech,” he said while referring to graft cases involving the opposition leader Sharif.