ANL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
AVN 106.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.16%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.72%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
GGL 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.92%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.58%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.57%)
TPL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.07%)
TPLP 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.86%)
TREET 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.7%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.98%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.6%)
YOUW 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BR100 4,577 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 17,318 Decreased By -463 (-2.6%)
KSE100 44,896 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,684 Decreased By -63.5 (-0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech stocks pull Japan's Nikkei lower; investors cautious before Fed, earnings

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday, with tech shares tracking a plunge in their Wall Street peers, while investors were also cautious ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting and Japanese earnings season getting into full swing.

The Nikkei dropped 0.55% to 27,371.11 as of the midday break, with startup investor SoftBank Group being the biggest drag on the index, slipping 3.13%.

Online game company Nexon dropped 3.62%, while Sony Group retreated 2.35% and Nintendo lost 2.21%.

The broader Topix fell 0.54% to 1,916.76, with the growth share index tumbling 0.96%, compared with a 0.14% loss for the value index.

Wall Street suffered its worst weekly drop last week since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging 2.72% on Friday.

However in a sign that the US selloff may have been overdone, Nasdaq futures were pointing to a 0.86% rise at Monday's reopen. That provided support for Japanese stocks, preventing bigger losses, said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Despite the Nikkei's slide, the number of winners and losers was almost equally balanced, with 109 gainers versus 111 decliners and the remaining five flat.

Energy was the best performing sector amid a rise in crude prices. Oil company Inpex jumped 4.38%.

Shipping companies also rallied, with Kawasaki Kisen's 4.41% advance making it the Nikkei's top gainer.

Nikon was another noteable winner, adding 3.96%, after local media reported that earnings at rival Canon are expected to swell 20% this year. Canon shares advanced 1.84%.

The Nikkei's biggest percentage decliner was shipbuilder Mitsui E&S Holdings, which plunged 11.96% after the company forecast an even bigger loss for this fiscal year.

Japan's Nikkei tokyo stock

Comments

1000 characters

Tech stocks pull Japan's Nikkei lower; investors cautious before Fed, earnings

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

Oil prices rise on supply fears amid tensions in Eastern Europe, Middle East

Read more stories