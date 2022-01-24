ANL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
ASC 14.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
AVN 106.02 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.7%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.41%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
GGL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.97%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.58%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TPL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
TPLP 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.61%)
TREET 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.7%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-5.28%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.6%)
YOUW 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BR100 4,577 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.43%)
BR30 17,321 Decreased By -460.7 (-2.59%)
KSE100 44,908 Decreased By -110.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,689 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip for fifth day, JSW Steel drops

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares slipped for the fifth straight session on Monday dragged lower by losses in JSW Steel after its quarterly profit missed estimates, while gains in ICICI Bank following third-quarter results kept a lid on losses.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.48% at 17,534.35 by 0357 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.39% to 58,794.50.

Nifty's metal sub-index slid more than 1% early on Monday, led by a 3.2% fall in JSW Steel after its December-quarter net profit missed analysts' estimates.

Technology stocks also lost ground in early trading, with Infosys down 1.16%, dragging the Nifty IT index more than 1% lower.

Indian shares suffer worst week since late Nov, Reliance results in focus

Shares of food delivery firm Zomato fell over 10% and were trading at 102 rupees apiece, its lowest since listing in July.

ICICI Bank rose as much as 1.5% after India's second-largest private-sector lender beat profit expectations on the back of strong loan growth and lower bad loan provisions. (https://bit.ly/3Ix6gco)

Investors kept an eye out for earnings reports from several companies including Axis Bank and HDFC Asset Management.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares slip for fifth day, JSW Steel drops

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

Oil prices rise on supply fears amid tensions in Eastern Europe, Middle East

Read more stories