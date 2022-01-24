Futures spread declines by 659bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 659bps to 4.88 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 11.3 percent to 66.79 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 75.32 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 6.1 percent during this week and stood at Rs 3.48 billion.

