Efforts on to bring down inflation: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the government is well-aware of the problems of people in the prevailing circumstances; however efforts are being made to bring down inflation.

He said that Imran Khan was not going anywhere. While addressing the Fazayel e Abubakar Siddique (RA) conference here at Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Office here on Sunday, he said that progress in agriculture sector was evident of the government policies.

He claimed that Pakistan was progressing economically and the people would re-elect Prime Minister Imran Khan in next general elections due to his prudent policies. He said that caliphate system (Khilafat-e- Rashida) was a system of mutual consultation.

He said that Pakistan’s system was already based on mutual consultation and decisions were made after mutual discussions, adding that everyone had to play a role for making the country, Madina like state in the real sense.

Ashrafi said that Pegham-e-Pakistan was the document which was signed by a majority from all religious schools of thought, adding that everyone should follow it.

He pointed out that some forces wanted to create unrest in the country on the name of religion, however, security institutions of the country were aware of nefarious designs of such elements, he added.

