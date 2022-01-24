PML-N rejects PM’s accusations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan after he accused the opposition leaders of corruption and plundering the national wealth.

“Every word that IK [PM Imran Khan] has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes & no faith in his or PTI’s future. This was inevitable man,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan’s public address was actually a desperate plea for an extension of his disastrous rule. She said that it was an emotional outburst of an incomplete and hopeless person who had been caught red handed with corruption and had already lost.

