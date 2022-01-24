ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N rejects PM’s accusations

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan after he accused the opposition leaders of corruption and plundering the national wealth.

“Every word that IK [PM Imran Khan] has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes & no faith in his or PTI’s future. This was inevitable man,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan’s public address was actually a desperate plea for an extension of his disastrous rule. She said that it was an emotional outburst of an incomplete and hopeless person who had been caught red handed with corruption and had already lost.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maryam Nawaz PM Imran Khan PMLN PML N rejects PM’s accusations

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-N rejects PM’s accusations

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories