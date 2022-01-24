KP: 8 killed, 16 hurt in rain- and snowfall-related incidents

PESHAWAR: Eight people have been died and 16 others injured in rain and snow related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

He has also confirmed partially damages to 16 houses and one complete destroyed house in the province. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all concerned district administration and authorities for acceleration of relief operation in the affected areas. The highest number of casualties occurred in District Shangla wherein five persons including three children have been died while one house had also damaged completely. Similarly, one each child died in Charsadda, D.I. Khan and Hangu districts.

Four houses were partially damaged in Khyber, 3 in Charsadda and two each in Buner, Upper Dir districts and one each house in D.I. Khan, Hangu, Karak, Peshawar and Tank respectively. In Charsadda, three cattle have also been perished.

The authority has started distribution of relief goods including tents, kitchen sets, hygiene sets, water cooler, tarpal sheets and plastic sheets in the affected families in Charsadda and Karak districts. Similarly, district administration and other concerned authorities were busy in taking steps for re-opening of the closed roads.

