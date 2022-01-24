Online education: SCF distributes uniforms, education aids among 50 girls

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), a local civil society organization, distributed uniforms and online education aids among 50 girls from low-income families enrolled in grades 7 to 9 studying at the Government Girls High School Bachal Chandio, a sub-urban area in Hyderabad with support of Global Youth Mobilization.

While talking to the distribution ceremony, SCF head Javed Hussain said due to the prolonged closure of the schools during the pandemic, the learning score of girls students enrolled in public schools has become poorer in the significant subjects maths, English, and science.

The government is taking no such measures to cover their curriculum and increase the learning motivation and score. This model will create more impact and can be replicated in other government girls’ schools to improve the learning score in remote areas.

SCF project manager Niaz Muhammad was of the view that the project is providing educational material and online tools for E-tuition.

