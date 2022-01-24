ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three more die of Covid-19

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,741 and 3,108 new cases emerged when 16,469 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,741 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 16,469 samples were tested which detected 3,108 cases that constituted 18.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,467,836 tests have been conducted against which 524,797 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.5 percent or 474,819 patients have recovered, including 464 overnight.

The CM said that currently 42,237 patients were under treatment; of them 41,775 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres and 432 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 368 patients was stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 3,108 new cases 2,480 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics 811 South Karachi, East Karachi 704, Central Karachi 448, Hyderabad 258, Korangi 242, Malir 155, West Karachi 120, Kashmore 28, Sanghar 27, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan 25 each, Badin 24, Ghotki 23, Sukkur 20, Tharparkar 17, Thatta and Mirpurkhas 16 each, Nawabshah and Dadu 14 each, Matiari 12, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Umarkor 9, Larkano, Shikarpur and Jacobabad 8 each, Khairpur and Noushehro Feroz 2 each new covid cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, In the last 24 hours, 196,536 covid vaccines have been given, while 33,311,997 or 60.07% vaccines have been vaccinated till January 23, 2022. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the people of Sindh to take necessary precautionary measures against corona virus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COVID19 Sindh covid19 cases Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah

Comments

Comments are closed.

Three more die of Covid-19

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories