Sri Lankan trade minister meets commerce secretary

KARACHI: The Honorable Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Sumitra Arachchige Don Chandrasiri Bandula Gunawardhana called upon Secretary of Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui, at TDAP Head Office on 21st January, 2022.

Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Sumitra Arachchige expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and facilitation afforded to the official delegation by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

He highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. The participants were informed that Sri Lanka has the distinction of being the first country with which Pakistan signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that has allowed for an increase in the bilateral trade and strengthening of the people to people contact.

Secretary of Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui, welcomed the Hon. Minister of Trade to Pakistan and expressed his commitment towards enhanced bilateral trade. Secretary Commerce highlighted the potential sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, cement, rice and fertilizers, which may help realize the potential of the FTA between the two countries. He also informed the Hon. Minister of Trade about the newly established industry of mobile phone manufacturing which is export-ready. The participants were informed that there is also great potential in tourism, especially Buddhist religious tourism in Pakistan, which can be promoted in Sri Lanka.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer, TDAP, Arif Ahmed Khan and Secretary TDAP, Ahsan Ali Mangi and Commercial Secretary, High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Asmma Kamal. From the Sri Lankan side, the officials included Sajeewa Agampodi Umanga Mendis, Director General, Economic Affairs Division, Gnanapragasam, Director of Commerce, and Yogendra Perera, Chairman, Sri Lanka State Trading Cooperation.

