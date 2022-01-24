ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Sri Lankan trade minister meets commerce secretary

Press Release 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Honorable Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Sumitra Arachchige Don Chandrasiri Bandula Gunawardhana called upon Secretary of Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui, at TDAP Head Office on 21st January, 2022.

Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Sumitra Arachchige expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and facilitation afforded to the official delegation by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

He highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. The participants were informed that Sri Lanka has the distinction of being the first country with which Pakistan signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that has allowed for an increase in the bilateral trade and strengthening of the people to people contact.

Secretary of Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui, welcomed the Hon. Minister of Trade to Pakistan and expressed his commitment towards enhanced bilateral trade. Secretary Commerce highlighted the potential sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, cement, rice and fertilizers, which may help realize the potential of the FTA between the two countries. He also informed the Hon. Minister of Trade about the newly established industry of mobile phone manufacturing which is export-ready. The participants were informed that there is also great potential in tourism, especially Buddhist religious tourism in Pakistan, which can be promoted in Sri Lanka.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer, TDAP, Arif Ahmed Khan and Secretary TDAP, Ahsan Ali Mangi and Commercial Secretary, High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Asmma Kamal. From the Sri Lankan side, the officials included Sajeewa Agampodi Umanga Mendis, Director General, Economic Affairs Division, Gnanapragasam, Director of Commerce, and Yogendra Perera, Chairman, Sri Lanka State Trading Cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TDAP Sri Lankan trade minister Pakistan commerce secretary Free Trade Agreement (FTA)

