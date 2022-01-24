Anti-polio campaign still receiving cold response in some parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Anti-polio vaccination campaigns in some parts of Karachi still get cold response due to disinformation and misinformation.

Many people, mainly Pashtuns in Orangi, Landhi, Suhrab Goth, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Old Sabzi Mandi, Katti Pahari, Hazara Goth and other slum areas of the city are avoiding anti-polio vaccinations due to misconceptions, myths and conspiracy theories.

According to a 2021 report of Geneva-based Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), lingual refusals show that Pakhtuns offer more resistance to polio vaccination with 55%, Urdu speaking 14%, Hindko 9%, Sindhis 5%, Punjabis 5%, Bengalis 5%, Balochis 5%, Sraiki less than 1%, and others 2%.

This report says the reasons behind vaccination refusals in Karachi are misconception 78%, direct refusals 8%, sickness 6%, religious 4%, demands 3%, and fear of Covid (less than 1%).

However, a report jointly made by Pakistan Press Foundation and Media Matters for Democracy says some common misinformation about vaccination it is for spying purpose, it causes infertility, there is a pig protein added in the vaccine, it causes harmful side effects. etc.

Anti-polio vaccination’s missing cases, refusals, unstable health delivery system, low health budget, government negligence, misconception about polio vaccination and low public interest in administering polio drops are major causes behind polio eradication.

However, Dr SM Qaiser Sajjad, Secretary General at Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), said that all unscientific misconceptions about polio vaccination are a fake propaganda. The vaccination would neither develop infertility nor cause any other harm.

He said that it was the need of hour to enhance polio drives and make them more effective by hiring renowned actors and sportsmen for spreading positive messages. “There is also a need to pursue religious scholars to spread messages through mosques in Karachi and other parts of the country.” Thus people will get more impressed and take interest in the vaccination of children, he added.

Though there is no case in Karachi in 2021 and 2022 so far, the Independent Monitoring Board report shows that the vaccination campaign quality data has again shown weak performance in Karachi as quality declined from a low base of 60%to 50% within a year. Problems in quality are affecting all districts in Karachi.