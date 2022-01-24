ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-polio campaign still receiving cold response in some parts of Karachi

PPI 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Anti-polio vaccination campaigns in some parts of Karachi still get cold response due to disinformation and misinformation.

Many people, mainly Pashtuns in Orangi, Landhi, Suhrab Goth, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Old Sabzi Mandi, Katti Pahari, Hazara Goth and other slum areas of the city are avoiding anti-polio vaccinations due to misconceptions, myths and conspiracy theories.

According to a 2021 report of Geneva-based Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), lingual refusals show that Pakhtuns offer more resistance to polio vaccination with 55%, Urdu speaking 14%, Hindko 9%, Sindhis 5%, Punjabis 5%, Bengalis 5%, Balochis 5%, Sraiki less than 1%, and others 2%.

This report says the reasons behind vaccination refusals in Karachi are misconception 78%, direct refusals 8%, sickness 6%, religious 4%, demands 3%, and fear of Covid (less than 1%).

However, a report jointly made by Pakistan Press Foundation and Media Matters for Democracy says some common misinformation about vaccination it is for spying purpose, it causes infertility, there is a pig protein added in the vaccine, it causes harmful side effects. etc.

Anti-polio vaccination’s missing cases, refusals, unstable health delivery system, low health budget, government negligence, misconception about polio vaccination and low public interest in administering polio drops are major causes behind polio eradication.

However, Dr SM Qaiser Sajjad, Secretary General at Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), said that all unscientific misconceptions about polio vaccination are a fake propaganda. The vaccination would neither develop infertility nor cause any other harm.

He said that it was the need of hour to enhance polio drives and make them more effective by hiring renowned actors and sportsmen for spreading positive messages. “There is also a need to pursue religious scholars to spread messages through mosques in Karachi and other parts of the country.” Thus people will get more impressed and take interest in the vaccination of children, he added.

Though there is no case in Karachi in 2021 and 2022 so far, the Independent Monitoring Board report shows that the vaccination campaign quality data has again shown weak performance in Karachi as quality declined from a low base of 60%to 50% within a year. Problems in quality are affecting all districts in Karachi.

cold weather Karachi weather Anti polio vaccination campaigns

Comments

Comments are closed.

Anti-polio campaign still receiving cold response in some parts of Karachi

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UK MP says she was sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Mahathir still in hospital

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Ukraine crisis: Pope calls for world day of ‘prayer for peace’

Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Read more stories