A senior citizen’s ordeal—II

I provided negative feedback to the CPP and expressed my frustration at not being able to make any headway in the case. As a result, I was informed by the CPP that my case had now been forwarded to FIA Corporate Crime Cell Lahore and I was asked to see the Deputy Director concerned.

I met him and gave him the documents he asked for. On 8th June 2021 got a message that “Partial Relief Granted — Case Closed”.

Sounded exciting. However, on reading the details the “Partial Relief Granted” it turned out to be a huge disappointment. The relief mentioned was that “my application had now been marked to another office”. Oh my God, what’s going on here, a lot of message-pushing up-and-down but nothing concrete coming out.

A senior citizen’s ordeal—I

I again provided negative feedback on the CPP on the 12th June 2021 and was again directed by the Chairman SECP to approach the FIA Corporate Crime Office which I did. I met the Deputy Director and also gave him copy of the INTERPOL RED WARRANT ARREST NOTICE dated 3rd Dec 2018 issued for his arrest.

He told me that the case and file will be sent to NAB HQ office in Islamabad as it fell in their domain and I should now get in touch with it. And again “Case Closed with Partial Relief Granted” noted on my CPP complaint. This note now was turning into a “cruel joke” on a man distressed.

(To be continued tomorrow)

Naveed Athar Sheikh (Lahore)

