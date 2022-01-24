ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
A senior citizen’s ordeal—II

Naveed Athar Sheikh 24 Jan, 2022

I provided negative feedback to the CPP and expressed my frustration at not being able to make any headway in the case. As a result, I was informed by the CPP that my case had now been forwarded to FIA Corporate Crime Cell Lahore and I was asked to see the Deputy Director concerned.

I met him and gave him the documents he asked for. On 8th June 2021 got a message that “Partial Relief Granted — Case Closed”.

Sounded exciting. However, on reading the details the “Partial Relief Granted” it turned out to be a huge disappointment. The relief mentioned was that “my application had now been marked to another office”. Oh my God, what’s going on here, a lot of message-pushing up-and-down but nothing concrete coming out.

A senior citizen’s ordeal—I

I again provided negative feedback on the CPP on the 12th June 2021 and was again directed by the Chairman SECP to approach the FIA Corporate Crime Office which I did. I met the Deputy Director and also gave him copy of the INTERPOL RED WARRANT ARREST NOTICE dated 3rd Dec 2018 issued for his arrest.

He told me that the case and file will be sent to NAB HQ office in Islamabad as it fell in their domain and I should now get in touch with it. And again “Case Closed with Partial Relief Granted” noted on my CPP complaint. This note now was turning into a “cruel joke” on a man distressed.

(To be continued tomorrow)

Naveed Athar Sheikh (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB SECP FIA CPP “Partial Relief Granted” senior citizen’s ordeal

Naveed Athar Sheikh

