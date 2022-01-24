ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
JOMO launches premium fashion apparel

Press Release 24 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: This cricketing season fashion, arts and sports come together in a one-of-a-kind initiative. The upcoming PSL-7 is going to be bigger and more stylish than ever before. JOMO.pk has announced that in collaboration with Sapphire Textiles, they are launching a Limited Luxury Fashion Collection. This collection builds on Islamabad United’s – AAN Ideas Lab project with the world famous Pakistani visual artist Imran Qureshi.

The video of the project was launched on TV and social media on 16th January by ISLU, which showed Shadab Khan and Asif Ali creating together with Imran Qureshi his signature Art series. JOMO’s Limited Luxury Collection has used (this) Imran Qureshi’s artistic vision of the Islamabad United squad to build a whole line of Eastern/Western wear and gifting accessories – produced by Sapphire Textiles, one of Pakistan’s leading premium apparel manufacturers.

According to JOMO’s CEO Ali Khan-Bajauri, “this multi-tiered partnership is a statement of our times and defines what 2022 is all about for Pakistan – the next level of ecommerce, art, cricket and sustainable fashion, led respectively by leaders in these fields.”

