FDU Swat contributes value-addition to horticulture produce

Recorder Report 24 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Fruit Dehydration Unit established by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has been contributing the value addition of horticulture produce of district Swat, said official sources of the authority on Sunday.

Post harvest losses of about 30% have been a big problem for the farmers and traders. The situation has been aggravated by the adverse climate changes especially hailstorms during the season. This damages the fruit like, apricot, apple, peach, and persimmon.

Ever since its operations in July 2020, the FDU, Swat has been facilitating SMEs engaged in processing of fruit and vegetable. As per its mandate, the project provided direct employment to 16 people. While processing the fruit of over 40 farmers and traders, it has helped the cluster to earn about Rs. 3.1 million by adding value to the fruit that would have otherwise damaged and wasted.

Talking to this scribe Sulaiman a farmer from Charbaagh, Swat expressed pleasure over the establishment of the processing facility. He added that he has come to the project so that he can get his fruits processed and utilize the possible waste into profitable products.

Smeda FDU Swat horticulture produce Fruit Dehydration Unit

