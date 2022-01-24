ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Cagliari stay in drop zone after draw with 10-man Fiorentina

AFP 24 Jan, 2022

MILAN: Cagliari missed the chance to climb out of the Serie A relegation zone on Sunday after drawing 1-1 with 10-man Fiorentina in a bad-tempered match in which both teams missed penalties.

Walter Mazzarri’s side would have moved above Venezia into 17th place had they held on after Joao Pedro put them ahead just after half-time.

However Riccardo Sottil’s leveller with 15 minutes left means Cagliari stay in the bottom three, a point from safety, while Fiorentina go sixth and seven points from the Champions League places.

Pedro struck his 10th league goal of the season when he thumped home a perfect header from Gaston Pereiro’s corner, but after Álvaro Odriozola gave away a penalty for handball Pedro fluffed the chance to give his team a two-goal lead in the 68th minute.

Fiorentina Cagliari drop zone

