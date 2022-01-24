ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Afghanistan beat Dutch by 48 runs in second ODI to win series

AFP 24 Jan, 2022

DOHA: A second one-day hundred from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fired Afghanistan to a series-winning 48-run victory over the Netherlands in the second ODI in Doha on Sunday.

Replying to Afghanistan’s 237 for six from their 50 overs, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 189 in 47.4 overs.

The Afghans, who won the first of the three-match series on Friday, batted first for the second match running on a sluggish pitch and, boosted by Gurbaz’s 103 from 127 balls and 54 from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, posted a challenging 237 for six.

Gurbaz, who turned 20 in November, struck six fours and three sixes as he went on to his second ODI century — his first came on debut against Ireland in January last year.

Kent left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen (2-51) and 21-year-old leg-spinner Philippe Boissevain (2-39) were the most successful of the Dutch bowlers.

The Netherlands again relied heavily on their Tonga-born opener Scott Edwards who followed his 68 in the opener with a solid 86 from 120 balls.

He added 90 for the third wicket with Bas de Leede before he was bowled by Fareed Ahmad for 34.

Edwards chalked up his third ODI half-century before falling leg before to Yamin Ahmadzai to leave the Netherlands on 147 for four in the 39th over.

That was effectively the end of the Dutch challenge as they lost their last six wickets for a further 42 runs with Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowling last man Vivian Kingma to finish with four for 32.

The series is part of the World Cup Super League, which will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan lead the three-match series 2-0 with the final ODI to be played in Doha on Tuesday.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan' second ODI

