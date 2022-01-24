Afghanistan beat Dutch by 48 runs in second ODI to win series

DOHA: A second one-day hundred from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fired Afghanistan to a series-winning 48-run victory over the Netherlands in the second ODI in Doha on Sunday.

Replying to Afghanistan’s 237 for six from their 50 overs, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 189 in 47.4 overs.

The Afghans, who won the first of the three-match series on Friday, batted first for the second match running on a sluggish pitch and, boosted by Gurbaz’s 103 from 127 balls and 54 from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, posted a challenging 237 for six.

Gurbaz, who turned 20 in November, struck six fours and three sixes as he went on to his second ODI century — his first came on debut against Ireland in January last year.

Kent left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen (2-51) and 21-year-old leg-spinner Philippe Boissevain (2-39) were the most successful of the Dutch bowlers.

The Netherlands again relied heavily on their Tonga-born opener Scott Edwards who followed his 68 in the opener with a solid 86 from 120 balls.

He added 90 for the third wicket with Bas de Leede before he was bowled by Fareed Ahmad for 34.

Edwards chalked up his third ODI half-century before falling leg before to Yamin Ahmadzai to leave the Netherlands on 147 for four in the 39th over.

That was effectively the end of the Dutch challenge as they lost their last six wickets for a further 42 runs with Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowling last man Vivian Kingma to finish with four for 32.

The series is part of the World Cup Super League, which will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan lead the three-match series 2-0 with the final ODI to be played in Doha on Tuesday.