Weather forecast: WASA MD issues high alert

FAISALABAD: Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar has issued high alert to all sewerage and disposal stations sub-division following the forecast of recent rains, and directed the field staff to ensure their presence at their respective points as soon as it rains, all machinery should be kept in operational condition.

He further said that all the disposal stations should be kept in free fall position and drainage complaints should be addressed in a timely manner by implementing the SOPs compiled as per the rainfall forecast.

MD WASA instructed the concerned staff to keep the required number of pumps operational in pack hours and to use generators immediately in case of load shedding.

He also informed the citizens about the rains and said that the slightest carelessness during the rains can cause major damage. They should never throw garbage in the drains and sewerage system. Ensure drainage. Precautions in rainy season act on.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022