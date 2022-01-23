ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Markets

Saudi market ends 10 days of gains as most Gulf bourses fall

Reuters 23 Jan, 2022

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi index snapping a 10-day winning streak, in response to Friday's fall in oil prices and global shares.

Risk aversion dominated on Friday as stocks slumped on Wall Street and in Europe, and bond prices surged with investors seeking the relative safety of government debt.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 1.2%, off from its highest in more than 15 years, dragged down by a 0.7% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1% decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Among other losers, Almarai finished 2.4% lower, after the Gulf's largest dairy company reported a 14.7% fall in fourth-quarter profit.

Almarai said subsidy reductions, imported-feed costs and inflation for farm and dairy commodities were behind the fall.

The Qatari index eased 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank down 1% and Commercial Bank closing 1.2% lower.

In the previous session, the lender dropped more than 6% after reporting a rise in annual profit but took a hit on its investments in Turkey which was impacted by continued volatility and the depreciation of the Turkish lira.

Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.6%, with almost all stocks on the index were in negative territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company.

The market volume suggests that the current move is a correction to the December rally and should not exceed the zone around 11,600 points, investment bank EFG Hermes said in a note.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 1.2% to 12,140

QATAR down 0.2% to 12,488

EGYPT lost 0.6% to 11,656

BAHRAIN up 0.1% to 1,815

OMAN down 0.3% to 4,224

KUWAIT dropped 0.2% to 8,015

Gulf bourses

