India win toss, elect to bowl in third ODI

AFP 23 Jan, 2022

CAPE TOWN: India won the toss and decided to bowl in the third one-day international against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

South Africa have already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two matches.

"It looks a nice wicket but it felt a bit sticky so we will try and get some wickets up early," said Indian captain KL Rahul.

Holder shines as West Indies crush England in first T20

India made four changes from the side that lost the first two matches.

"We value each game and we want to put up a performance and work hard to get better as a team," said Rahul.

Rahul said the changes were a combination of "niggles" and wanting to give other players opportunities.

Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna came into the Indian team in place of Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

South Africa made only one change, with seam bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius replacing left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

"It's very important that we don't drop our intensity," said South African captain Temba Bavuma.

"We want to keep pushing our standards higher and higher."

With the Western Cape in a heatwave, the temperature was already above 30C at the time of the toss.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi.

India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Bongani Jele (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

India CAPE TOWN Newlands

