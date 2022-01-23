ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

De Kock hits century as South Africa seek clean sweep

AFP Updated 23 Jan, 2022

CAPE TOWN: Former captain Quinton de Kock hit a sparkling century for South Africa in the third one-day international against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

De Kock, who handed over the white ball captaincy last March to Temba Bavuma, made 124 off 130 balls as South Africa, seeking a clean sweep in the three-match series, scored 287 all out after being sent in to bat.

Indian captain KL Rahul said his decision to bowl first on a blazingly hot day was based on the likelihood that there would be early assistance for his bowlers on a "sticky" pitch.

There were early challenges for the batsmen and South Africa were 70 for three before De Kock was joined by Rassie van der Dussen (52) in a fourth-wicket stand of 144.

Later there was turn and bounce for India's spin bowlers but De Kock was in superb form, hitting 12 fours and two sixes before being caught at deep midwicket off Jasprit Bumrah.

Van der Dussen was caught in the deep in the next over and the innings lost momentum despite a hard-hit 39 by David Miller.

Prasidh Krishna, one of four changes in the Indian team, took three for 59 while Bumrah and Deepak Chahar took two wickets each.

Rahul said the changes were a combination of "niggles" and wanting to give other players opportunities.

Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Krishna came into the Indian team in place of Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

South Africa made only one change, with seam bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius replacing left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

India CAPE TOWN Newlands

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
zafar farhan Jan 23, 2022 03:18pm
If price of naans is increased by just RS 30 per piece the 220 million Pakistanis will contribute 2080 million per day if they eat 6 naans per day By doing so in a matter of days the imf loan will be paid off
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

De Kock hits century as South Africa seek clean sweep

Security forces seize huge cache of weapons in South Waziristan, says ISPR

Taliban and Afghan civil society members begin Oslo talks: Norway

Mohammad Rizwan named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Nadal survives epic tiebreak to power into quarters

Bitcoin falls again, last down 4% to hover around $35,000

Saudi market ends 10 days of gains as most Gulf bourses fall

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 13%

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Country has entered ‘decade of sustained growth’: Tarin

Read more stories