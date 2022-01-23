Security forces seize huge cache of weapons in South Waziristan, says ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan district and recovered a huge cache of weapons, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The forces conducted the IBO on the presence of militants in the area.

"During the search of the area, a large number of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device preparation material was recovered from the hideout," the ISPR said.

The weapons and ammunition recovered from the hideout include submachine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibres, the statement added.

