ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces seize huge cache of weapons in South Waziristan, says ISPR

BR Web Desk 23 Jan, 2022

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan district and recovered a huge cache of weapons, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The forces conducted the IBO on the presence of militants in the area.

"During the search of the area, a large number of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device preparation material was recovered from the hideout," the ISPR said.

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

The weapons and ammunition recovered from the hideout include submachine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibres, the statement added.

Last week, security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Thal, North Waziristan District.

"The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," the ISPR said.

ISPR North Waziristan South Waziristan intelligence based operation

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces seize huge cache of weapons in South Waziristan, says ISPR

Humanitarian aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials

Country has entered ‘decade of sustained growth’: Tarin

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Nadal survives epic tiebreak to power into quarters

Bitcoin falls again, last down 4% to hover around $35,000

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

UAE bans drones for a month after Yemeni Houthi attack

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Read more stories