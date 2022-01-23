PM congratulates Tarin for achieving ‘better’ growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday and inquired after his health condition besides congratulated him and his team on achieving the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 5.37 percent in three years.

During the talk, the prime minister stressed to the finance minister to initiate steps to alleviate the economic sufferings of the urban lower and middle class population, which has been affected by the ‘imported inflation’. The prime minister and the finance minister have been regularly discussing the ongoing global commodity price super cycle, which has adversely affected inflation and trade deficit in Pakistan.

The finance minister has informed the prime minister that the local food prices have been declining since December as reflected in the SPI. However, he is hopeful that as soon as the international prices come off the pressure on imported goods will come down as well.

The prime minister highlighted that international economic organisations such as Bloomberg and the Economist have recognised Pakistan’s successful economic reforms and initiatives taken during the Covid pandemic, savings jobs and lives.

