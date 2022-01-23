ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

NCOC announces SOPs for mosques, other places of worship

INP 23 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday conducted a meeting to review coronavirus situation across the country and decided to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques and other worship places.

According to details, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques while wearing facemasks has also been made mandatory.

The management has also been directed to remove carpets from the floor and ensure social distance among the individuals to avoid the spread of the virus. The people should perform ablution at home and then visit mosques. Arrangements should be made to carry out prayers in open places while windows and doors of the worship places should also be left open. Moreover, NCOC has also directed to keep Friday sermon brief.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,360,019. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,077.

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,540 Covid-19 cases

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 6,540 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,100 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,730 in Sindh 5,969 in KP, 975 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in GB.

Furthermore 520,415 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 460,335 in Punjab, 183,865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 115,939 in Islamabad, 35,130 in Azad Kashmir, 33,855 in Balochistan and 10,480 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 24,474,618 coronavirus tests and 58,902 in the last 24 hours. 1,267,598 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,055 patients are in critical condition. The overall Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 11.10 percent.

So far, 102,975,552 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 286,593 in last 24 hours. 78,860,543 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 470,601 received their second dose in last 24 hours. The number of total administered doses has reached to 170,711,868 with 786,027 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus NCOC SOPs covid vaccine COVID cases

Comments

Comments are closed.

NCOC announces SOPs for mosques, other places of worship

H1FY22 C/A deficit widens to over $9bn

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Petitions of EPZ manufacturers: SHC issues notices to federation

Common control transactions: SECP directs cos to follow accounting standard

Pakistan among top 3 in Economist Normalcy Index: Tarin

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Cabinet to deal with critical agenda on 25th

Refunds to EPZ foreign investors in USD: FBR to move SBP for clarification

India bans 35 Pak YouTube channels

Read more stories