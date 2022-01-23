NCOC announces SOPs for mosques, other places of worship

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday conducted a meeting to review coronavirus situation across the country and decided to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques and other worship places.

According to details, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques while wearing facemasks has also been made mandatory.

The management has also been directed to remove carpets from the floor and ensure social distance among the individuals to avoid the spread of the virus. The people should perform ablution at home and then visit mosques. Arrangements should be made to carry out prayers in open places while windows and doors of the worship places should also be left open. Moreover, NCOC has also directed to keep Friday sermon brief.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,360,019. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,077.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 6,540 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,100 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,730 in Sindh 5,969 in KP, 975 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in GB.

Furthermore 520,415 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 460,335 in Punjab, 183,865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 115,939 in Islamabad, 35,130 in Azad Kashmir, 33,855 in Balochistan and 10,480 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 24,474,618 coronavirus tests and 58,902 in the last 24 hours. 1,267,598 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,055 patients are in critical condition. The overall Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 11.10 percent.

So far, 102,975,552 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 286,593 in last 24 hours. 78,860,543 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 470,601 received their second dose in last 24 hours. The number of total administered doses has reached to 170,711,868 with 786,027 in the last 24 hours.