Meeting of Sundar Trade & Industry Association held

LAHORE: Sundar Trade and Industry Association President Malik Azhar Ali chaired a meeting of the association to review problems faced the industrialists at his office.

The meeting discussed infrastructure and other issues at Sundar Industrial Estate and demanded the government to improve road infrastructure in Sundar Industrial Estate and remove encroachments on the Adda plot.

The meeting suggested the government to provide power to industrialists on subsidized rates to give impetus to expansion of existing industries.

The meeting asked the government to extend route of Speedo bus service to Sundar Industrial Estate to facilitate the labourers. The meeting asked the PTCL department to expand its service in Sundar Industrial Estate. Azhar said the Association has increased its interaction with all stakeholders to resolve problems of industries.

