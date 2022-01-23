Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab reaches 6.85pc

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, the overall positivity rate of virus in the province of Punjab reached to 6.85 and the health professionals fear spike in Covid-19 cases.

Out of 21,253 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1456 fresh infections and 04 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 460,381 and death toll to 13,097.

With the recovery of 127 more corona positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 431,769. On the other hand, as many as 1119 corona virus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,267,598.

During the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Lahore and one each in Rawalpindi and Multan taking the tally of death toll in these cities to 5118, 2099 and 902, respectively.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in three major districts including Rawalpindi 21-percent, Faisalabad 18-percent and Lahore 36- percent. The overall positivity rate of virus reached to 13.1% in Rawalpindi, 12.8% in Lahore and 8.4% in Faisalabad.

Talking to Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the CM asked the religious scholars to play their role in promoting public awareness against Corona.

The CM maintained that national unity is the need of the hour and the role of Ulema in promoting religious harmony is commendable. Ulema can play a fruitful role in promoting tolerance, patience and brotherhood in society, he commented.

