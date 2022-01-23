‘New party structure next week’ Govt exploring alternate sources of energy: Hammad

LAHORE: Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Saturday the government is exploring alternate sources of energy after rapidly depleting reserves of natural gas in the country.

Talking to media here Saturday, Hammad Azhar said Pakistan has lowered oil prices compared to other countries in the region. He said the electricity price has been increased due to circular debt and the government is trying to bring it down in order to provide maximum relief to the people.

The Minister further said new grid stations are being established in Lahore for provision of better energy supply to the consumers.

Talking about the national economy, the minister said the economy is moving on high growth. There is inflation due to international phenomena but the government is compensating the people through Ehsas programme. He added that Health Card is big initiative of the PTI government under which every family would get health cover up to Rs one million.

When asked about the local bodies elections, he said, “We are focused on re-organization of the party and party structure would be announced next week.” He vowed to provide genuine leadership to the people of Lahore who would deliver to the masses. In the next phase, we would form parliamentary board to give tickets for the LB polls.

