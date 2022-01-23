‘New party structure next week’ Govt exploring alternate sources of energy: Hammad

ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Recorder Report 23 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Saturday the government is exploring alternate sources of energy after rapidly depleting reserves of natural gas in the country.

Talking to media here Saturday, Hammad Azhar said Pakistan has lowered oil prices compared to other countries in the region. He said the electricity price has been increased due to circular debt and the government is trying to bring it down in order to provide maximum relief to the people.

The Minister further said new grid stations are being established in Lahore for provision of better energy supply to the consumers.

Talking about the national economy, the minister said the economy is moving on high growth. There is inflation due to international phenomena but the government is compensating the people through Ehsas programme. He added that Health Card is big initiative of the PTI government under which every family would get health cover up to Rs one million.

When asked about the local bodies elections, he said, “We are focused on re-organization of the party and party structure would be announced next week.” He vowed to provide genuine leadership to the people of Lahore who would deliver to the masses. In the next phase, we would form parliamentary board to give tickets for the LB polls.

Hammad Azhar natural gas PTI Government Ehsas programme alternate energy sources

