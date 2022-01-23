Rain spell to continue in Punjab

LAHORE: The ongoing spell of rain would continue throughout Punjab until Sunday (today) afternoon, which would be followed by a dry spell with an increase in temperature, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Director PMD has informed that the ongoing spell of westerly waves has brought good amount of rain and snowfall respectively. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11 degree Celsius and the maximum one at 13C. The weather forecast suggests that it would sustain in the range of 20 degree Celsius during the next week onwards.

According to him, there was no rain throughout the month of December. However, the month of January has already witnessed 100 millimeter plus rain and another 30 millimeter is likely to pour in during the present spell.

In this way, he said, the month of January would record maximum rain of the winter season, which would prove ideal for the growth of wheat and gram crops in the province.

It may be noted that the earlier rain of January 7 were also proved helpful to the growth of these crops. The soil remained wet throughout the past two weeks and the present rains would be a right time blessing of the nature, said Director PMD.

