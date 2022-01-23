PTI expels Jawad for ‘tarnishing’ party’s image

ISLAMABAD: A disciplinary committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday struck down the party membership of its former central information secretary Ahmad Jawad for violating party discipline.

A statement issued by central secretariat of PTI said that Ahmad Jawad was found involved in violating the party constitution, and used social and electronic media platforms to malign the party leadership.

It said that he was issued show cause notices twice to clarify his position, but instead he came up with barrage of allegations and confessed of speaking against the party leadership which is tantamount to tarnishing the image of the party.

“Given all this, it said that the party membership of Jawad has been struck down.”

After being replaced with Farrukh Habib, the state minister for information, as PTI’s central information secretary, Jawad made some shocking revelations against a few sitting ministers of alleged corruption and also said that the ‘establishment’ was behind 2014 sit-in to topple the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022