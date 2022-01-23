Traders’ city leadership joins PPP

LAHORE: Traders’ leadership in the city have joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in a large number, hoping that Bilawal would steer the country out of crisis-like situation.

In a major development, President Lahore Traders Association Hafiz Sajjad, patron-in-chief Dr Sohail Ikram, Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajiran Lahore Imran Khan, president G-One market Malik Faiz and others held a press conference along with President PPP Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to announce their joining of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja welcomed the traders’ leadership into the party fold, saying that all the sections of society would have to play their role for the development of the country. He said all should join hands against inflation and unemployment.

