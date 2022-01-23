ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Imported consignments: FBR imposes penalties on three officers for wrongful GD processing

Sohail Sarfraz 23 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed penalties on three appraising officer/valuation officers, Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad for wrongful processing of Goods Declaration (GD) of imported consignments.

In this connection, the FBR has issued three notifications to impose penalties on three officers.

On completion of disciplinary proceedings, the FBR has imposed penalties on Rabia Samad, appraising officer/valuation officer (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad; Faiza Naeem, appraising officer (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad, and Effan Younas, deputy superintendent “working as appraising officer” (BS -16), Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad.

According to the notification, whereas, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Samad, by the Authority/Member (Admn/HR), FBR. The inquiry officer concluded that the accused officer was found guilty of inefficiency as she failed to discharge her official obligations/duties with due diligence in processing of GD. In terms of Rule 16 (6) of the relevant rules, show-cause notice dated 22nd November 2021 was issued to the accused officer for defense and to afford her an opportunity of personal hearing by the Authority/Member (Admn/HR), FBR. Defense reply to the show-cause notice was submitted by her on 30th November 2021, wherein, no request for personal hearing was made by the accused officer. Now therefore, the Authority/Member(Admn/HR), FBR after having considered all aspects of the case, has decided to impose minor penalty of “withholding of three increments for three years without cumulative effect” upon Samad, appraising officer/valuation officer (BS-16) under Rule 4 (1) (b) read with Rule 7(f) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The FBR has issued similar kind of two other notifications against Naeem and Younas.

The accused officers, shall have the right to appeal before the Appellate Authority as admissible under the Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977 read with Rule 19 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, the FBR added.

