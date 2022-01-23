A senior citizen’s ordeal—I

It’s a Senior Citizen’s ordeal and that of more than 1,000 affectees who were defrauded by a stock broker owned by the son-in-law of a real estate tycoon of Lahore. The rogue broker disappeared discreetly end of January 2017 (exactly five years ago) with our life-long savings and hard-earned money. A ray of hope appeared in the shape of the Citizens Portal of Pakistan (CPP) - a good initiative of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. And I said to myself, let’s give it a try. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a rigmarole of sorts — being directed from one government organisation to another with no meaningful outcome. Here’s my experience.

My complaint, earlier addressed directly to the PM, was redirected to the CPP and I was duly informed by the office of the Chairman SECP on 18th Oct 2019 that action had been initiated. My complaint travelled through the layers of the organisation, and alas I was informed on 14th Nov 2019 that relief cannot be granted as the case was sub judice in NAB court. “Case closed”.

Since there was no update from the NAB either, I wrote to the CPP again on 8th Jan 2021 and then again on 5th Mar 2021, and each time got a reply that the PM office cannot intervene in court matters. “Case closed”.

(To be continued tomorrow)

Naveed Athar Sheikh (Lahore)

