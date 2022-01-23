JI chief criticizes govt, says country’s sovereignty is at stake

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government has put country’s sovereignty at stake by making full surrender before the IMF.

While addressing gathering of religious scholars at Mansoorah, he said no country or nation in today’s world could become free in real sense without being self-dependent.

Pakistan’s real rulers, he said, were the IMF, the FATF and the World Bank and they dictated the governments here. And on the side, he added, the ruling elite of Pakistan also never bothered to fix the loopholes in system and lead the nation to achieve the destination of self-reliance.

The religious scholars, he said, should lead the nation to attain the system which was problem to country’s problems.

“We need Islam. We need to end the capitalism and introduce interest-free economy. We need to get rid of the corrupt system by peaceful democratic struggle.”

The JI chief said the PTI totally failed to deliver and it continued the policies of the former regimes.

Meanwhile, JI deputy chief Liaqat Baloch has said that American and Indian masterminds and tools are behind every terrorist incident in the country. The incidents of terrorism are increasing in the whole country, innocent people are being killed, where is the national security policy?

The government is incompetent and failed. The incompetence of the government has become a torment for the lives, property and honor of the people. For the martyrs of Anarkali (Lahore) and for the martyrs of terrorism across the country, we expressed our condolences and solidarity with the families of the injured. Liaqat Baloch also met public delegations, scholars and social, local government figures. Jamaat-e-Islami Gwadar, Karachi is creating a wave of awareness in the country through public sit-ins on public issues. The enmity between the governments of Sindh and Balochistan towards the people, democracy and local bodies has been exposed.

The 101 sit-ins across the country will awaken and mobilize the people and the decisive sit-in will pave the way for the rule of constitution, transparent and free elections in the country.

