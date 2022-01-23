Three die, four injured in snowfall-, rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR: Three people have been died and four injured in different snow and rain-related incidents in district Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

It said one house has been destroyed completely while another one partially.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all concerned authorities have been put on alert and relief operation was continued in all affected districts.

The authority is in closed contact with district administration and other concerned authorities and busy in taking steps for the restoration of closed roads.

It further said PDMA is incessantly monitoring the situation and a weather alert along with directives for prior precautionary measures was issued two days before the 8th spell of snowfall and rain in the province.

The authority have also issued precautionary alert for tourists visiting Swat, Galiyat and other tourists attractive valleys of the province.

On the directives of the PDMA, an Assistant Director (AD), Sardar Zeb has visited the rain affected area. The authority has also directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shangla for payment of compensation to the affectees as soon as possible.

According to the relief compensation policy of the PDMA, the heirs of those died in the natural disaster will be paid an amount of Rs0.3 million and Rs0.1 million for injured.

In case of fully damaged house, the owner is entitle for compensation amount of Rs30,000 to Rs 0.1 million. Under the new de-centralized policy, the district administration of the concerned district themselves will distribute compensation amount in the affectees.

For this purpose, prior funds are released to all district administrations and presently all district administrations have sufficient fund in their accounts.

