PCB partners with TikTok for HBL-PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short form videos, for two seasons of the HBL-Pakistan Super League for the seventh and eighth editions.

During the HBL-PSL-7 that will be staged in Karachi and Lahore from January 27, TikTok users will get the opportunity to engage and generate content on the platform that now has more than one billion active users across the globe. The month-long (34-match) HBL PSL 7 festival of cricket will end at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore with the 27th February final.

With everything from pre and post match content and highlights, to cricket-related challenges, TikTok will become a home for the spirit and passion of the HBL PSL fan base that has been an integral reason for the league’s success and growth over the course of the last six seasons.

Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja said, “We are delighted to have TikTok join hands with us as our Official Entertainment Partner for HBL Pakistan Super League 7 and 8. Platforms like TikTok have revolutionised content generation and have brought people together through some incredibly creative and entertaining short videos that are watched around the world. The HBL Pakistan Super League has historically provided rich entertainment with quality cricket and this year will be no different with TikTok providing another exciting platform for the fans.”

Paul Katrib, Head of Brand Marketing, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan at TikTok said, “We are excited to become the official Entertainment Partner of the HBL PSL 7 and 8, the biggest sporting event in Pakistan. With this partnership, we aim to bring the spirit and passion of this great tournament to its fans on TikTok for the next two seasons.”

Moreover, the PCB on Saturday unveiled the commentators for the HBL-PSL-7. Former England cricketer Nick Knight and Mike Haysman, the former first-class cricketer and now one of the most credible voices in world cricket, will mark their HBL PSL commentary debuts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022