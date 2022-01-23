ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Govt to computerize land record of cooperative housing societies

Recorder Report 23 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to computerize the land record in cooperative housing societies, said sources.

They said the Chief Minister Punjab had chaired a meeting of the cooperative department and reviewed the proposal of 24 amendments in the Cooperative Societies Act 1925. These amendments would be incorporated to the law after a lapse of some 96 years and the purpose is to bring it in consonance with the present day requirements, they added.

A detail was also made to the Chief Minister regarding the performance of the cooperative department. It may be noted that the Board of Revenue is also in the process of computerization of land record throughout the province. The Punjab government has set up 1200 digitized rural revenue centres so far, followed by another 4000 by 31st December and 3000 by the end-January that would take the total number to 8000.

The Board was also taking action against the illegal occupants in the province on the direction of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab and 4177 acres urban lands worth Rs66 billion and 184347 rural land worth Rs407.51 billion has been retrieved so far. He said the Board would get vacated state lands across the province by December 31.

According to the sources, the digitization of about 8000 rural revenue centres would be completed by early next year out of which a total of 1057 Centres have been digitized so far. Another 3000 centres were followed in the month of November while the remaining 3000 would be completed by the end of January for digitized access of land record to citizens at their doorsteps, they maintained.

It may be noted that the Punjab government is also in the process of making the digitized land record system operational at 14 missions of four international destinations to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis for online transfer of property facility.

