PML-N leader says there exists no govt in country

LAHORE: Rejecting the presidential form of government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that solution of problems confronting the country is to follow the Constitution.

Talking to media in Lahore, Rana maintained that all the parties in the federating units are unanimous on 1973 Constitution and flouting the same always proved disastrous.

“About 35 years, the country was ruled by Generals, including Ayub Khan (11 years), Yayha Khan (4 years), Zial ul Haq (10 years) and Pervez Musharraf (9-10 years), but they failed to deliver”.

He acknowledged the services of Z A Bhutto, Mufti Mehmood and others for giving unanimous Constitution to the country, but we faced manifold issues due to flouting of the Constitution.

Criticising the incumbent government, he said there was no government in the country; the people are facing many crises, while the only agenda of Imran Khan and his team is to take revenge.

“When bomb blast occurred in Lahore, PM Imran Khan was holding a meeting of his team to adopt strategy against the opponents,” he added.

He alleged that Rs one billion was distributed among the social media team of PTI, from Corona fund received from abroad.

Calling Federal Minster for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem an old “agent”, Rana said that an amendment is being introduced to question the judge who did not decide the case in nine months.

He said that the government did not care about any issue, and added that fake cases were registered against the PML-N leadership and the people like Shehzad Akbar are holding press conferences daily to pressurise the judges.

The PML-N leader said that the people are worried over soaring inflation, but the government did not care about any issue.

“Issues are emerging one after the other”.

He also criticised Sheikh Rashid over the rising incidents of terrorism in the country in recent days. When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, he said that the PML-N leader will definitely return to the country, but whenever he opts to return, he will make an announcement himself.

