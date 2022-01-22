5.37pc GDP growth leads to jobs creation, rise in per capita income: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that 5.37 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has led to substantial jobs creation and rise in per capita income.

In his tweets, the premier said, “I wanted to congratulate my government on achieving GDP growth of 5.37 percent in three years, leading to substantial jobs creation and rise in per capita income.”

He further stated that success of economic reforms has been recognised internationally and Bloomberg predicted that Pakistan will sustain high growth trajectory and employment levels.

PM sees 5.37pc GDP growth despite Covid-19

Additionally, since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Pakistan has been ranked among top three countries on normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives. The Economist recognised this in its latest normalcy index, he added.

