Country records highest single-day spike

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,678 new Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours, which is the highest daily number since the pandemic outbreak on February 19, 2020.

According to the Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan in the past 24 hours also reported 23 coronavirus deaths, which is also the highest in weeks.

According to the NCOC in the past 24 hours, the national Covid-19 positivity was recorded at 12.9 percent, which is also the highest rate. Prior to 7,678, the highest number of cases Pakistan has reported was 6,825 covid-19 infections on June 13, 2021.

Following the detection of 7,678 new Covid-19 infections, the country’s overall cases tally has reached 1,353,479, while with 23 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 29,065 since the pandemic outbreak.

Another 814 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the country’s total to 1,266,479. According to the NCOC, the number of active cases has crossed 57,000, while the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care stands at 961.

NCOC says to shut down schools in high-risk areas for one week

Following are the major cities of Pakistan having positivity higher than 10 percent: Karachi with 46.58 percent, which is the highest recorded in any part of the country since pandemic outbreak, Karachi has been identified as a Covid-19 hotspot. Karachi is followed by Muzaffarabad with 23.94 percent coronavirus positivity, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 18.91 percent, Lahore 17.89 percent, Rawalpindi 17.47 percent, and Peshawar 15.59 percent.

On account of the Covid-19 infections, Sindh is the worst-hit province in the country, wherein, so far, a total 516,874 coronavirus cases have been reported, of which, 3,828 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by the Punjab with 458,879 infections, of which, 1,887 were reported in the past 24 hours, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 183,403 cases, of which, 453 reported in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 115,047 cases, of which, 1,359 reported in the past 24 hours, AJK with 34,997 cases, of which, 113 were reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 33,812 cases, of which, 32 reported in the past 24 hours, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 10,467 cases, of which, six were reported in the past 24 hours.

On account of deaths, Punjab with 13,096 deaths is on top, of which, three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 7,727 deaths, of which, 17 reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 5,968 deaths, of which, one was reported in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 971 deaths, of which, two were reported in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 749 deaths, wherein, no death was reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 367 deaths, and GB with 167 deaths.

Pakistan has so far conducted a total 24,415,716 coronavirus tests, of which, 59,343 in the past 24 hours. So far, 102,975,552 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 286,593 in the past 24 hours. A total 78,860,543 citizens have been fully vaccinated, while 470,601 have received their second dose in the past 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached 170,711,868 with 786,027 in the past 24 hours. In an appeal to the public, the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations as the Omicron variant surges, the health authorities are seeing a drastic increase in the number of Covid-19 cases this month, therefore, the people must get vaccinated and wear a mask to avoid the spread of Omicron variant.

The authorities have limited their role in issuing warnings and appeals to the general public to comply with the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), but on ground nobody is even following simplest SOPs of wearing facemasks and using hand sanitisers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022