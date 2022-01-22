HCBF, Meezan Bank sign MoU

LAHORE: Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) and Meezan Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their linkages for accomplishment of mutual objectives.

In this regard an impressive ceremony held in which HCBF and Meezan Bank Ltd signed MoU to collaborate for placement of graduated students, curriculum development in Islamic Banking, institutional support for creating awareness on Islamic banking and fellowship programmes for faculty development.

HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan and Head of Shariah Compliance Ahmed Ali Siddiqui signed the document. Speaking at the occasion Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan expressed his confidence that this document would pave way for enhancing academic excellence, employability, and research in the area of Islamic banking.

