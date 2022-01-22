Covid-19 positivity ratio reaches 9.11pc in Punjab

LAHORE: With overall Corona positivity rate of 9.11% in the province, as many as 1886 fresh infections and three fatalities were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 458,925 and death toll to 13093.

During the last 24 hours, one each death was reported from Lahore and Rawalpindi taking the death toll in these districts to 5116 and 2098, respectively.

Out of 20698 corona tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 1238 fresh virus cases were reported in Lahore, 347 in Rawalpindi, 52 in Faisalabad and 18 in Gujranwala.

With the recovery of 402 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 431,642. On the other hand, as many as 814 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1266479. As per the government’s Covid-19 database, the number of active cases has crossed the mark of 57,000, while the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care stands at 961 across the country.

Moreover, pursuant to the NCOC decision, the Punjab government has banned indoor gatherings, weddings and dining in cities with Covid-19 positivity rate exceeding 10pc as part of new curbs meant to tackle the fifth wave.

