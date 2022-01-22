ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Franco-German Friendship Day marked in Islamabad

Press Release 22 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: On 22 January 2022 marks the second anniversary of the Treaty of Aachen which raises Franco-German partnership to a new level of closer cooperation and enriched friendship.

This new chapter is based on all the constructive developments resulting from the Elysée Treaty signed in January 1963 between Chancellor Adenauer and General De Gaulle, a founding text that sealed reconciliation after the Second World War. To commemorate this historic event, the German and French embassies in Pakistan meet for a luncheon with the recreated menu of 1963 originally served on the occasion of signing of the treaty at Elysée Palace.

It is an opportunity to pay tribute to the countless citizens, students, political leaders, and civil society activists who over the decades have been building the foundation of the strong and vibrant Franco-German friendship we see today. Thanks to their unceasing effort, people, regions, cities, schools and universities on both sides are closer today than ever before.

Within the European Union, France and Germany have been a major driving force strengthening peace, solidarity, and cohesion through a multitude of joint initiatives.

These values are very much in line with the programme of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of 2022: a more sovereign Europe, a new European model of growth and a human oriented Europe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad Franco German Friendship Day Franco German partnership

