Anarkali blast probe: LEAs arrest two suspects

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough in the Anarkali blast probe, the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Friday arrested two suspects for their alleged role in the terrorism activity.

Sources said the Punjab police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken two suspects into custody after their identification through CCTV cameras of shops near the blast scene and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). The sources said the suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

