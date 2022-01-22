KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (January 21, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 19-01-2022 Lahore Crude Oil Ship Corp. OP-2 Cielo Di Disc. Alpine Marine 17-01-2022 Cagilari Mogas Services OP-3 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 20-01-2022 Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp. B-2 Chem Disc. Alpine Marine 20-01-2022 Taurus Chemical Services B-4 Giorgos Load Crystal Sea 21-01-2022 Dracopoulos Clinkers Services B-5 Star Disc Noble Shipping 15-01-2022 Monica Wheat Services B-6/B-7 Gsl Disc. Load Forbes 20-01-2022 Valerie Container Shipping Com B-11/B-10 Paro Disc. Bulk Shipping 19-01-2022 DAP Agencies B-11/B-12 Royal Jade Disc. Wheat PNSC 19-01-2022 B-14/B-13 Ionic Disc. Yellow Alpine Marine 16-01-2022 United Soya Bean Services B-14/B-15 Os Kano 35 Disc. General Sea Hawks 21-01-2022 Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Diamond Disc. General Legend Shipping 17-01-2022 Star II Cargo & Logistic Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 15-01-2022 Nmb-1 Al Murtaza Load N.S Shipping 03-01-2022 Rice Line Nmb-1 Piyam Load Rice Al Faizan 10-01-2022 International Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Load General N.S Shipping 28-12-2021 Cargo Line ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-20 Deneb Disc. General Wilhelmsen 20-01-2022 harmony Cargo Ship Services B-21 Pegasus 01 Load Rice Ocean World 19-01-2022 B-24 Uranus J Disc. Iron Sea Trade 20-01-2022 & Steel Shipping B-25 Mohar Load Sirius Logistic 21-01-2022 Cement Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Deneb 21-01-2022 Disc. General Wilhelmsen harmony Cargo Ship Services M.T Quetta 21-01-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Amagi Galaxy 21-01-2022 D/4449 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Northern 21-01-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Dedication Pakistan KMTC Delhi 21-01-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agency Izumo 21-01-2022 L/281 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Neelambari 22-01-2022 D/2500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Mol Growth 22-01-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Ocean Success 22-010-2022 L/16800 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ru Yi Song 21-01-2022 General Cargo - Oocl Genoa 21-01-2022 Container Ship - Chelsea Providence 21-01-2022 Tanker - Ginga Hawk 21-01-2022 Tanker - V Glory 21-01-2022 General Cargo - Genuine Venus 21-01-2022 Tanker - Hyundai Busan 21-01-2022 Container Ship - =============================================================================

