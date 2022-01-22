ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (January 21, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    19-01-2022
                  Lahore         Crude Oil      Ship Corp.
OP-2              Cielo Di       Disc.          Alpine Marine      17-01-2022
                  Cagilari       Mogas          Services
OP-3              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    20-01-2022
                  Quetta         Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
B-2               Chem           Disc.          Alpine Marine      20-01-2022
                  Taurus         Chemical       Services
B-4               Giorgos        Load           Crystal Sea        21-01-2022
                  Dracopoulos    Clinkers       Services
B-5               Star           Disc           Noble Shipping     15-01-2022
                  Monica         Wheat          Services
B-6/B-7           Gsl            Disc. Load     Forbes             20-01-2022
                  Valerie        Container      Shipping Com
B-11/B-10         Paro           Disc.          Bulk Shipping      19-01-2022
                                 DAP            Agencies
B-11/B-12         Royal Jade     Disc. Wheat    PNSC               19-01-2022
B-14/B-13         Ionic          Disc. Yellow   Alpine Marine      16-01-2022
                  United         Soya Bean      Services
B-14/B-15         Os Kano 35     Disc. General  Sea Hawks          21-01-2022
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Diamond        Disc. General  Legend Shipping    17-01-2022
                  Star II        Cargo          & Logistic
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       15-01-2022
Nmb-1             Al Murtaza     Load           N.S Shipping       03-01-2022
                                 Rice           Line
Nmb-1             Piyam          Load Rice      Al Faizan          10-01-2022
                                                International
Nmb-2             Al Ahmed       Load General   N.S Shipping       28-12-2021
                                 Cargo          Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20              Deneb          Disc. General  Wilhelmsen         20-01-2022
                  harmony        Cargo          Ship Services
B-21              Pegasus 01     Load Rice      Ocean World        19-01-2022
B-24              Uranus J       Disc. Iron     Sea Trade          20-01-2022
                                 & Steel        Shipping
B-25              Mohar          Load           Sirius Logistic    21-01-2022
                                 Cement         Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Deneb             21-01-2022     Disc. General                     Wilhelmsen
harmony                          Cargo                          Ship Services
M.T Quetta        21-01-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Amagi Galaxy      21-01-2022     D/4449 Base Oil        Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Northern          21-01-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Dedication                                                           Pakistan
KMTC Delhi        21-01-2022     D/L Container           United Marine Agency
Izumo             21-01-2022     L/281 General                Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Neelambari        22-01-2022     D/2500 Chemical       Alpine Marine Services
Mol Growth        22-01-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Ocean Success     22-010-2022    L/16800 Mill Scale      Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ru Yi Song        21-01-2022     General Cargo                              -
Oocl Genoa        21-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Chelsea
Providence        21-01-2022     Tanker                                     -
Ginga Hawk        21-01-2022     Tanker                                     -
V Glory           21-01-2022     General Cargo                              -
Genuine Venus     21-01-2022     Tanker                                     -
Hyundai Busan     21-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

