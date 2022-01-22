Markets
Shipping Intelligence
22 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (January 21, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 19-01-2022
Lahore Crude Oil Ship Corp.
OP-2 Cielo Di Disc. Alpine Marine 17-01-2022
Cagilari Mogas Services
OP-3 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 20-01-2022
Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
B-2 Chem Disc. Alpine Marine 20-01-2022
Taurus Chemical Services
B-4 Giorgos Load Crystal Sea 21-01-2022
Dracopoulos Clinkers Services
B-5 Star Disc Noble Shipping 15-01-2022
Monica Wheat Services
B-6/B-7 Gsl Disc. Load Forbes 20-01-2022
Valerie Container Shipping Com
B-11/B-10 Paro Disc. Bulk Shipping 19-01-2022
DAP Agencies
B-11/B-12 Royal Jade Disc. Wheat PNSC 19-01-2022
B-14/B-13 Ionic Disc. Yellow Alpine Marine 16-01-2022
United Soya Bean Services
B-14/B-15 Os Kano 35 Disc. General Sea Hawks 21-01-2022
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Diamond Disc. General Legend Shipping 17-01-2022
Star II Cargo & Logistic
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 15-01-2022
Nmb-1 Al Murtaza Load N.S Shipping 03-01-2022
Rice Line
Nmb-1 Piyam Load Rice Al Faizan 10-01-2022
International
Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Load General N.S Shipping 28-12-2021
Cargo Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20 Deneb Disc. General Wilhelmsen 20-01-2022
harmony Cargo Ship Services
B-21 Pegasus 01 Load Rice Ocean World 19-01-2022
B-24 Uranus J Disc. Iron Sea Trade 20-01-2022
& Steel Shipping
B-25 Mohar Load Sirius Logistic 21-01-2022
Cement Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Deneb 21-01-2022 Disc. General Wilhelmsen
harmony Cargo Ship Services
M.T Quetta 21-01-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Amagi Galaxy 21-01-2022 D/4449 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Northern 21-01-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Dedication Pakistan
KMTC Delhi 21-01-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agency
Izumo 21-01-2022 L/281 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Neelambari 22-01-2022 D/2500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services
Mol Growth 22-01-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Ocean Success 22-010-2022 L/16800 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ru Yi Song 21-01-2022 General Cargo -
Oocl Genoa 21-01-2022 Container Ship -
Chelsea
Providence 21-01-2022 Tanker -
Ginga Hawk 21-01-2022 Tanker -
V Glory 21-01-2022 General Cargo -
Genuine Venus 21-01-2022 Tanker -
Hyundai Busan 21-01-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
