Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 21, 2022). ==================================== BR...
22 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,018.28
High: 45,148.92
Low: 44,747.75
Net Change: 192.31
Volume (000): 89,865
Value (000): 4,892,986
Makt Cap (000) 1,864,858,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,570.28
NET CH. (+) 40.24
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,613.97
NET CH. (-) 0.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,098.34
NET CH. (+) 47.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,017.00
NET CH. (+) 29.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,900.13
NET CH. (+) 13.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,868.37
NET CH. (+) 71.21
------------------------------------
As on: 21-January-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.