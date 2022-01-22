KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,018.28 High: 45,148.92 Low: 44,747.75 Net Change: 192.31 Volume (000): 89,865 Value (000): 4,892,986 Makt Cap (000) 1,864,858,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,570.28 NET CH. (+) 40.24 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,613.97 NET CH. (-) 0.16 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,098.34 NET CH. (+) 47.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,017.00 NET CH. (+) 29.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,900.13 NET CH. (+) 13.11 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,868.37 NET CH. (+) 71.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-January-2022 ====================================

