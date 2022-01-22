ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 21, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 21, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,018.28
High:                      45,148.92
Low:                       44,747.75
Net Change:                   192.31
Volume (000):                 89,865
Value (000):               4,892,986
Makt Cap (000)         1,864,858,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,570.28
NET CH.                    (+) 40.24
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,613.97
NET CH.                     (-) 0.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,098.34
NET CH.                    (+) 47.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,017.00
NET CH.                    (+) 29.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,900.13
NET CH.                    (+) 13.11
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,868.37
NET CH.                    (+) 71.21
------------------------------------
As on:               21-January-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

