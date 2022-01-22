WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 21, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Jan-22 19-Jan-22 18-Jan-22 14-Jan-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112428 0.112259 0.112191 0.111925 Euro 0.808474 0.809069 0.809849 0.813053 Japanese yen 0.00624 0.006218 0.00622 0.00623 U.K. pound 0.970198 0.972095 0.969011 0.974712 U.S. dollar 0.713066 0.71315 0.712456 0.710276 Algerian dinar 0.005106 0.005105 0.005102 - Australian dollar 0.516117 0.512612 0.512612 0.517294 Botswana pula 0.061752 0.061474 0.061556 0.061652 Brazilian real 0.131659 0.12973 0.129052 0.128341 Brunei dollar 0.529413 0.527907 0.528215 0.52789 Canadian dollar 0.571642 0.570885 0.568646 0.566183 Chilean peso 0.000877 0.000869 0.000867 0.000864 Colombian peso 0.000178 0.000177 0.000178 0.00018 Czech koruna 0.033322 0.033283 0.033156 0.033191 Danish krone 0.108631 0.108719 0.108813 0.109261 Indian rupee 0.009589 0.00956 0.009575 0.009583 Israeli New Shekel 0.227526 0.228208 0.228059 0.228311 Korean won 0.000598 0.0006 0.000598 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.35841 2.35869 2.35717 - Malaysian ringgit 0.170366 0.170101 - 0.169983 Mauritian rupee 0.016346 0.016352 - 0.016303 Mexican peso 0.034868 0.034856 0.034919 0.034969 New Zealand dollar 0.48353 0.483088 0.484613 0.487178 Norwegian krone 0.08119 0.081422 0.08128 0.081417 Omani rial 1.85453 1.85475 1.85294 - Peruvian sol 0.184802 0.18515 0.183108 - Philippine peso 0.013857 0.013896 0.013894 0.013896 Polish zloty 0.179014 0.1786 0.179306 0.179376 Qatari riyal 0.195897 0.19592 0.19573 - Russian ruble 0.009328 0.009277 0.009333 0.009375 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190151 0.190173 0.189988 - Singapore dollar 0.529413 0.527907 0.528215 0.52789 South African rand 0.046851 0.046458 0.046196 0.046277 Swedish krona 0.078302 0.078063 0.078809 0.079587 Swiss franc 0.778924 0.778506 0.77864 0.779324 Thai baht 0.021648 0.021487 0.02158 0.021395 Trinidadian dollar 0.105702 0.105522 0.105797 0.105018 U.A.E. dirham 0.194164 0.194187 0.193998 - Uruguayan peso 0.015985 0.015976 0.015984 0.015929 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

