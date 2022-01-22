WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 21, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 20-Jan-22 19-Jan-22 18-Jan-22 14-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112428 0.112259 0.112191 0.111925
Euro 0.808474 0.809069 0.809849 0.813053
Japanese yen 0.00624 0.006218 0.00622 0.00623
U.K. pound 0.970198 0.972095 0.969011 0.974712
U.S. dollar 0.713066 0.71315 0.712456 0.710276
Algerian dinar 0.005106 0.005105 0.005102 -
Australian dollar 0.516117 0.512612 0.512612 0.517294
Botswana pula 0.061752 0.061474 0.061556 0.061652
Brazilian real 0.131659 0.12973 0.129052 0.128341
Brunei dollar 0.529413 0.527907 0.528215 0.52789
Canadian dollar 0.571642 0.570885 0.568646 0.566183
Chilean peso 0.000877 0.000869 0.000867 0.000864
Colombian peso 0.000178 0.000177 0.000178 0.00018
Czech koruna 0.033322 0.033283 0.033156 0.033191
Danish krone 0.108631 0.108719 0.108813 0.109261
Indian rupee 0.009589 0.00956 0.009575 0.009583
Israeli New Shekel 0.227526 0.228208 0.228059 0.228311
Korean won 0.000598 0.0006 0.000598 0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar 2.35841 2.35869 2.35717 -
Malaysian ringgit 0.170366 0.170101 - 0.169983
Mauritian rupee 0.016346 0.016352 - 0.016303
Mexican peso 0.034868 0.034856 0.034919 0.034969
New Zealand dollar 0.48353 0.483088 0.484613 0.487178
Norwegian krone 0.08119 0.081422 0.08128 0.081417
Omani rial 1.85453 1.85475 1.85294 -
Peruvian sol 0.184802 0.18515 0.183108 -
Philippine peso 0.013857 0.013896 0.013894 0.013896
Polish zloty 0.179014 0.1786 0.179306 0.179376
Qatari riyal 0.195897 0.19592 0.19573 -
Russian ruble 0.009328 0.009277 0.009333 0.009375
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190151 0.190173 0.189988 -
Singapore dollar 0.529413 0.527907 0.528215 0.52789
South African rand 0.046851 0.046458 0.046196 0.046277
Swedish krona 0.078302 0.078063 0.078809 0.079587
Swiss franc 0.778924 0.778506 0.77864 0.779324
Thai baht 0.021648 0.021487 0.02158 0.021395
Trinidadian dollar 0.105702 0.105522 0.105797 0.105018
U.A.E. dirham 0.194164 0.194187 0.193998 -
Uruguayan peso 0.015985 0.015976 0.015984 0.015929
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
