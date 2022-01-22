Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
22 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 21, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 177.50 178.00 DKK 26.44 26.54
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.80 47.30 NOK 19.62 19.72
UAE DIRHAM 48.30 48.80 SEK 18.95 19.05
EURO 198.50 200.50 AUD $ 125.50 127.00
UK POUND 238.00 240.50 CAD $ 139.50 141.00
JAPANI YEN 1.52323 1.54323 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.35
CHF 190.94 191.94 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.50
AFGHAN RUPEE 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
