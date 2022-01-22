ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 21, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          177.50    178.00   DKK                 26.44    26.54
SAUDIA RIYAL         46.80     47.30   NOK                 19.62    19.72
UAE DIRHAM           48.30     48.80   SEK                 18.95    19.05
EURO                198.50    200.50   AUD $              125.50   127.00
UK POUND            238.00    240.50   CAD $              139.50   141.00
JAPANI YEN         1.52323   1.54323   INDIAN RUPEE         2.15     2.35
CHF                 190.94    191.94   CHINESE YUAN        26.50    27.50
                                       AFGHAN RUPEE         1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

