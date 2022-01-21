ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pant puts best foot forward to give India hope

AFP Updated 21 Jan, 2022

PAARL: Rishabh Pant made a hard-hit 85 to spearhead India's bid to square the series in the second one-day international against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

India, who lost the first match by 31 runs at the same venue on Wednesday, made 287 for six after captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat.

The left-handed Pant made batting look easy on a slow pitch, striking the ball to all parts of the ground and on several occasions taking one hand off his bat as he hit the ball.

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Pant hit ten fours and two sixes in a 71-ball innings.

Rahul made 55 off 79 balls and shared a third-wicket partnership of 115 with Pant.

But Rahul was dropped twice and the stand should have been broken after the pair had added only six runs when an easy run-out opportunity was botched with both batsmen at the same end of the pitch.

Shardul Thakur (40 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (25 not out) scored freely in an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 48 in the last six overs as the bowlers wilted in heat which reached 40C (104 degrees Fahrenheit) towards the end of the innings.

India South Africa Virat Kohli Temba Bavuma Boland Park Paarl

Comments

1000 characters

Pant puts best foot forward to give India hope

Pakistan reports highest Covid cases in a day since start of pandemic

We have to eliminate terrorism from the country: Qureshi

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains against US dollar

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

Air raids hit Yemen detention centre, port city, NGO reports over 60 dead

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 24, says SBP

European Union re-establishes physical presence in Afghanistan

At least 2 killed as gusty winds hit Karachi

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, finishes above 45,000

Read more stories