Jan 21, 2022
India win toss and opt to bat in second ODI

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

PAARL: India won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

India were seeking to strike back after losing the first match by 31 runs at the same venue on Wednesday.

"It is the second game on the same strip," said India captain KL Rahul.

"We are guessing and hoping that the wicket will get slower as the game goes on."

India named an unchanged team.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would also have chosen to bat.

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

"But there is an opportunity with the ball nipping about a bit in the first hour," he said.

South Africa made one change, with fast bowler Sisanda Magala replacing Marco Jansen.

Bavuma said Jansen was being rested to manage what had been a heavy workload during the recent Test series.

It was a hot day in Paarl, with the temperature predicted to reach 37C.

Teams:

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India:

KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

