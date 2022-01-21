ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Sri Lanka win toss, bat against Zimbabwe in ODI decider

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

KANDY: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and deciding one-day international on Friday.

The hosts, who lost the previous match despite Shanaka's maiden ODI century, have made one change with Ramesh Mendis coming in for Nuwan Pradeep in Kandy.

"It is always a good batting track over here, but it slows down in the evening so happy to set a target," Shanaka said.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, also made one change from their 22-run victory on Tuesday that levelled the series at 1-1.

Ervine, Raza fire Zimbabwe to 302 in Sri Lanka ODI

Top-order batsman Milton Shumba replaces all-rounder Wessley Madhevere.

"The wicket has played pretty much the same throughout, so confident of our batters performing well again," Ervine said.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine (capt), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

TV Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

